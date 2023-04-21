Wangaratta will end one of the most unique punishments in the Ovens and Murray Football League's 130-year history on Saturday, April 22.
The Pies breached last year's salary cap and were handed four sanctions, with the most severe the stripping of the premiership win over Yarrawonga.
The Pigeons also didn't receive the flag, meaning Lavington remains the reigning premiers from 2019 after COVID destroyed the next two years.
However, Wangaratta was also ineligible to play for competition points in the first two rounds.
The club suffered shock losses to Wangaratta Rovers and Wodonga, but only the players will know what impact being unable to 'win' the game for points had.
Yarrawonga now hosts the eagerly anticipated grand final re-match.
The Pigeons have split their two games, but it's the undefeated top three who have gained a break on the Pies.
Wodonga has won its first three games and are favourites to win at least the next two, while Albury and Wangaratta Rovers are both unbeaten after two games.
Due to Corowa-Rutherglen going into recess for this year, the league now has a bye which has altered the general pattern.
Wodonga Raiders, for example, have played only one game, while Wodonga is the only club to play three.
The Pigeons-Pies are worthy of a bumper crowd and while the weather hasn't been ideal the last two weekends, albeit Easter was superbly attended, there's no excuse with the forecast of a mostly sunny 22-degree day.
