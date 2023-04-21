Albury Thunder president Herb Stratton says the club is purely focused on the away trip against Gundagai on Saturday, April 22, in Group Nine rugby league.
Coach Justin Carney and forward Joe Silafau are out for the next six matches after pleading guilty to re-entering the field of play after being replaced when a fight broke out just in front of the club bench against Tumut last Sunday.
The Thunder faces last year's top three in the first three games, with grand finalists Young on May 6.
