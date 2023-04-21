REIGNING premiers Lavington will have a full squad to choose from when they take on Murray Felines in Rutherglen on Sunday.
After two good wins to start the season, a host of players have become available for the Panthers this week with inclusions to include 2022 best and fairest Gab Goldsworthy, who will slot back into the middle, and centre-half back Sam Creasy.
Lavington were easy winners in the first two rounds against Wangaratta Rovers and Thurgoona but the Felines also enjoyed a big win against the Bulldogs in round one and will be fresh off a bye last weekend.
"This week selection is going to be a problem," Panthers coach Scott Curphey said.
"The first week was a bit grim, we struggled for numbers, but a few have come out of the woodwork since then which is good.
"We've got to get 30 down to a squad of 24 but we'll run a rotation policy to make sure everyone who wants to play (this season) gets to play."
Curphey said Felines, who finished fourth in the five-team league last season, could be a side on the rise.
"We're not sure what we're gonna come up against Sunday, they've picked up a few from what we can gather," he said.
"It's always a tough game against Felines. We'll be just trying to get back to our footy basics."
In addition to the returning premiership duo, the Panthers are likely to field a selection of their Murray Bushrangers and GWS Academy youngsters including Alice Voss, Kaylea Kobzan, Sienna Curphey (all Bushrangers), Emma Suckling (Bushrangers and GWS Academy), and Bridie Gregurke (GWS).
"Part of our plan at the club is to make sure we continue to grow and expand the experience and skills of those representative players," Curphey said.
The club has also got a full complement of players for its under-14 and under-17 sides with those games kicking off at 10.15am and 11.30am respectively.
The main game kicks off at 1pm at Barkly Park.
ALSO IN SPORT
The Panthers are hoping to boost exposure of the North East Border Female Football League with Saturday night games scheduled in both June and July.
In the other game in the NEBFFL, Thurgoona will be looking at getting on the winners' board when they host Raiders on Sunday.
Raiders started the season with a win in their rainy Saturday twilight match against Rovers last week at Birallee Park, and the navy blue and red also boast their own contingent of Bushrangers players including crafty forward Taylah Power and Maddie Smith.
That game kicks off at 1pm at Thurgoona Oval.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.