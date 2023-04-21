The Border Mail
Premiership duo lead a raft of inclusions for Lavington Panthers' round three clash

By John Conroy
April 21 2023
Gab Goldsworthy will bolster the undefeated Lavington Panthers' line-up as they seek to go 3-0 against Murray Felines in Rutherglen on Sunday.
REIGNING premiers Lavington will have a full squad to choose from when they take on Murray Felines in Rutherglen on Sunday.

