Bandits teams to face test against AIS powerhouse

THE Albury-Wodonga Bandit's men's team faces a season-defining match when they come up against the undefeated AIS-based Centre of Excellence side in Canberra on Saturday night.
The Bandits sit 3-3 after six rounds after scoring one win and one loss from their double-header in Sydney last week.
Haydn Kirkwood's team has been competitive in all its matches, bar its round one defeat to reigning premier Canberra Gunners, and will be eager to test itself against the classy COE outfit.
Fifteen of Australia's current 17 players in the American NBA advanced via the Australian Institute of Sport's COE program.
The Bandits will be looking to guard Lochlan Cummings and import Mike Parks to continue their good form after the duo posted 21 and 18 respectively in last weekend's win over Bankstown.
Jamir Coleman and Jack Saunders also found some form in last Sunday's win with 17 and 15 points, respectively, the latter shooting five-from-seven from outside the three-point line.
ALSO IN SPORT:
The Bandit's women's team, who are 4-2, face a similar challenge with COE sitting second on the women's table with only one loss.
The Bandits' flawless start to the season ended last week with two losses in their Sydney double-header.
In a relief, Emma Mahady has overcome a hamstring scare and will play.
