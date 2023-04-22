Border tradies have been warned to take extra care securing their work vehicles after a brazen theft in Wodonga.
A twin-cab utility ute with work tools was stolen on Monday, April 22, soon after the owner got out of the vehicle to go inside his employer's office to get some paperwork.
A video posted to the Albury Wodonga Garage Doors Facebook page showed a white Volkswagen Golf slowly turn into a car park and pull in beside the utility, which had a "hard lid" tonneau cover.
Both of the utility's left-side passenger doors were wide open. A bearded man, wearing a cap and an orange high-visibility shirt, then got out of the front passenger seat of the Volkswagen, stepping straight into the driver's seat of the ute.
He then drove away across a lawn area directly on to the street, the momentum of this forcing the other doors to close.
The driver of the Volkswagen then followed.
While the utility was later recovered undamaged, all the victim's brand-new Milwaukee tools were stolen.
The business urged all tradies to make sure they never leave their keys in their unattended vehicles.
