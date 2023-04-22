The Border Mail
Tools were stolen, but the car was later returned to the owner

By Sophie Else
Updated April 22 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 2:00pm
Border tradies have been warned to take extra care securing their work vehicles after a brazen theft in Wodonga.

