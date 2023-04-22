Wangaratta Rovers have made their best start to an Ovens and Murray season for 10 years.
The Hawks edged out Lavington by seven points in a pulsating clash at W. J. Findlay Oval on Saturday to go 3-0 for the first time since 2013.
Alex Marklew kicked four goals for the home side, who saw off a profligate Panthers outfit by 14.8 (92) to 11.19 (85).
Jake O'Brien, Myles Aalbers, Shaun Driscoll, Tyson Neander and Ewan Mackinlay each booted two majors but Lavington were left to rue spurned opportunities.
Rovers led at every break but the margins became increasingly fine as a frantic game took its toll on both sets of players.
There were just five points in it at three-quarter-time and Neander kicked the first goal of the last term to nudge Lavington in front but once Marklew had improvised a clever volley to restore the Hawks' advantage, they never relinquished it.
Dylan Stone, Tom Boyd and Alex McCarthy, with a monster strike from distance, kicked the goals which sealed victory while a couple of glaring misses at the other end snuffed out the Panthers' hopes of snatching a dramatic late win.
"I think, in history, we probably drop those three games and put ourselves in a really tough position throughout the rest of the year," coach Sam Murray said.
"Last year, we got great connection to the end of the season with some ins and outs and our Melbourne group, there were all of these inconsistencies which we need to get on top of.
"We believe in ourselves more than we show, we back ourselves in from a fitness point of view, from a talent point of view, there's a real bravado about us in the way we play and we never feel out of it.
"Even last week, three goals down, today when they were coming, Magpies three goals down, we never feel out of it and I think that's a mindset thing for us.
"We know we can keep running, we know we can get ourselves into the game."
More to follow.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.