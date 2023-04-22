BEECHWORTH has proved last year was no flash-in-the-pan by dispatching Barnawartha at the Tigers' home on Saturday afternoon.
Barnawartha was held goalless in the second half as Beechworth piled on 15 goals, towering full-forward Jai Middleton finishing the day with five as the Bushies enjoyed 14 individual goalkickers.
The Tigers held the lead at quarter-time through some clinical goal-kicking, Jack Spiers' checkside dribble from distance the best of a good bunch.
But the Bushies wrestled back the ascendancy in the second quarter and, despite some missed chances, took a nine-point lead into the main break.
The third quarter they put the game away, and the final was party time as they piled on 10 to run out 21.16 (142) to 6.8 (44) winners.
Beechworth co-coach Tom Cartledge said the Bushrangers, who leapt up the table to make a preliminary final last year, and who have started this season with three big wins, would be managing expectations.
"(Co-coach) Brayden (Carey) and I work pretty hard to make sure we don't get a big head, separate the external expectations from the internal ones," he said.
"There are sides in the league who have been dominant and up there for a long time.
"We still think we've got to prove ourselves every week, we're still pretty much the new kids on the block."
In addition to Middleton, Lachlan Armstrong (three goals) and Dylan Pritchard (one) were dominant in the air and the marking trio will prove a handful for all oppositions this year.
"I couldn't fault our forward big men today, they worked hard and hung onto the grabs," Cartledge said.
"Early we were probably a little bit worried about the conversion, we felt like we were getting it up there a lot we just weren't getting that final piece of the puzzle.
"We managed to turn that around in the second half and that was probably the difference, really."
