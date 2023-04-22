ROUND THREE
FOOTBALL
Yarrawonga 16.18 (114) def Wangaratta 12.11 (83)
Wang. Rovers 14.8 (92) def Lavington 11.19 (85)
North Albury v Albury (Anzac day)
Wodonga v Wod. Raiders (Anzac day)
NETBALL
Yarrawonga 38 def Wangaratta 30
Wang. Rovers 31 lost to Lavington 63
ROUND TWO
Bill. Crows 2.2 (14) lost to Osborne 20.16 (136)
Jindera 8.13 (61) def Brock-Burrum 7.6 (48)
CDHBU 19.9 (123) def Culcairn 6.3 (39)
Howlong 7.6 (48) lost to Holbrook 15.5 (95)
Henty 13.13 (91) def Lockhart 9.11 (65)
Magpies 6.11 (47) lost to RWW Giants 34.18 (222)
ROUND THREE
Barnawartha 6.8 (44) lost to Beechworth 21.16 (142)
Thurgoona 7.4 (46) lost to Kiewa-SC 16.16 (112)
Chiltern 28.17 (185) def Rutherglen 0.3 (3)
Tallangatta 7.7 (49) lost to Yackandandah 13.14 (92)
Dederang-MB 16.13 (109) def Wod. Saints 16.5 (101)
Mitta Utd 40.26 (266) def Wahgunyah 2.4 (16)
ROUND ONE
Tumbarumba 7.5 (47) lost to Cudgewa 19.11 (125)
Bullioh 18.11 (119) def Corryong 14.11 (95)
