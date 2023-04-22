The Border Mail
Yarrawonga's Ned Pendergast kicks four goals in breakout game in O and M

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated April 22 2023 - 7:38pm, first published 7:06pm
Ned Pendergast (centre) celebrates one of his four goals against Wangaratta. The teenager was one of the game's best players. Picture by James Wiltshire
Yarrawonga's Ned Pendergast farewelled his teenage years with his best performance against Wangaratta in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, April 22.

