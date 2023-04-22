Yarrawonga's Ned Pendergast farewelled his teenage years with his best performance against Wangaratta in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, April 22.
Facing the might of the league's best defensive outfit, Pendergast kicked four goals in the 31-point win in the grand final re-match.
"When I first turned up I looked at him and thought, 'this is a kid with a fair bit of potential'," first-year coach Steve Johnson revealed.
"I'd heard he'd had a history of injuries and hasn't had the best run at it, he's had a great pre-season and he's fully fit now.
"I've thrown him in all parts of the ground and he's performed, he's a competitor and he's got some good reward for effort today (Saturday)."
The strongly built 187cm, 92kg Pendergast, who turns 20 on Wednesday, has already had two foot surgeries.
He's shown glimpses of his talent since debuting last year, but from his first touch against the Pies, it was obvious he was playing with more confidence.
"Yeah, after a solid pre-season I feel good, the last couple of years I haven't had a pre-season," he offered.
"Steve wants me to be a target up forward and then go in the ruck and give 'Howey' (Lach Howe) a chop-out and if I have to go back, roll back as well."
Pendergast's arrival at this level is ideal timing as the Pigeons have been too Leigh Williams-focused at times, which is understandable given the league's leading goalkicker's debut year in 2022.
