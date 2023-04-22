Wodonga Saints let a winning position slip through their fingers away to Dederang-Mt Beauty.
The visitors led at every break but eventually lost by eight points as the Bombers came through to win by 16.13 (109) to 16.5 (101).
Jordan Harrington kicked five goals for the hosts and coach Damien Jones chipped in with three, while Dwayne Kerinaiua and Ryan Jenkins booted five and four respectively for the Saints.
"We probably lost it ourselves in the last quarter," Saints coach Zack Pleming admitted.
"There were a couple of key moments where they capitalised on some errors by us and that's what teams do: if you give them enough chances, eventually they'll make the most of them.
"But we were really well-structured around the ground and the boys battled their socks off.
"I was very pleased with how we went about it, especially when we got three kicks down in the last eight minutes and managed to get within a point with two minutes to go.
"But a couple of errors allowed them to kick the last one and get away from us."
Yackandandah continued their undefeated start to the season with a 13.14 (92) to 7.7 (49) win over Tallangatta.
Kiewa-Sandy Creek claimed a 66-point win over Thurgoona and there were big wins for Chiltern and Mitta against Rutherglen and Wahgunyah respectively.
Ethan Redcliffe booted 16 goals for the Mountain Men in their 40.26 (266) to 2.4 (16) rout, taking his season's tally to 33 from three matches.
