Holbrook tuned up for next week's highly anticipated grand final replay with Osborne by disposing of Howlong by 47 points at Howlong on Saturday.
The defending premier opened up an 18 point buffer in the first term and was never seriously challenged for the remainder of the match as they cruised to a convincing 15.5 (95) to 7.6 (48) victory.
Big Brooker Logan Hamilton was his side's best in the ruck and up forward and capped a polished display with three goals.
Hamilton shouldered most of the Brookers' ruck duties last year but is set to spend more time forward this season as they look to cover the departure of key forward Kolby Heiner-Hennessy to Albury.
Luke Gestier also provided a strong marking target deep in attack for the visitors and booted five goals including three in a dominant second quarter.
In contrast the Spiders struggled to find a marking target inside 50m with key forwards Sasha Newnham and Tyler Lampe well held by their opponents.
Hamilton narrowly pipped Brookers recruit Raven Jolliffe for best on ground honours who was the biggest signing of the off-season and has lived up to the hype in the opening two rounds.
Logan Wright, Fletcher Parker and Alec Sullivan were also prominent for the visitors.
Adding further merit to the win, coach Matt Sharp missed for a second consecutive week while Michael Rampal was also sidelined.
Corowa-Rutherglen recruits Matt Wilson and Jarred Lane were the Spiders best while Manny Hughes and Zach Mezzei could also hold their heads high.
Sharp said it was pleasing to start the season on a positive note after outlasting Jindera last weekend.
"I thought it was a fantastic win and we sort of set the tone in the first 10 minutes when we kicked three of the first four goals," Sharp said.
"It was perfect conditions and we were able to display the attacking side of our game.
"The boys have put in the hard yards over the pre-season and it was pleasing how we finished full of running in the last term even though it was fairly hot conditions.
"I thought our KPI's, especially our tackling were right up there today compared to last week and it showed on the scoreboard.
"Gestier worked hard for us last week but the delivery was fairly ordinary.
"But he was able to drag down some strong contested marks today and was able to kick fairly straight."
Sharp also singled out the performance of Sam Joyce who was handed the tough task of quelling the brilliance of Spider prime mover Ben Baker.
"I thought Sam did a good job on Baker who is one of the premier midfielders in the competition," he said.
"I also thought Oates did a good job in defence opposed to Newnham.
"Our midfielders were also outstanding against one of the best onball divisions in the competition in Hamish Clark, Jarred Lane and Baker.
"Big Logan was also a standout and I thought that was his best performance since he joined the club.
"He had a big pre-season and is starting to get the rewards already."
ALSO IN SPORT
Sharp revealed he expected Rampal to come back into the side next week against Osborne.
"Ramma missed with a bit of general soreness but will be right for next week," he said.
"Osborne at Osborne is still the hardest challenge in the competition.
"Obviously they have added a bit more firepower over the off-season after recruiting a couple of key forwards.
"We will have to get our match-ups right and they always have a good system and no doubt Joel (Mackie) will have his charges ready to fire."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.