The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Reigning premier Holbrook makes an early season statement against Howlong

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated April 22 2023 - 8:24pm, first published 8:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holbrook's Fletcher Parker and Howlong's Manny Hughes get to know each other a little better at Howlong on Saturday. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Holbrook's Fletcher Parker and Howlong's Manny Hughes get to know each other a little better at Howlong on Saturday. Pictures by James Wiltshire

Holbrook tuned up for next week's highly anticipated grand final replay with Osborne by disposing of Howlong by 47 points at Howlong on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.