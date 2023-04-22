Yarrawonga maintained its recent domination of Wangaratta in the Ovens and Murray A grade grand final re-match on Saturday, April 22.
Just like last year's decider, the Pigeons led at every break, posting a 38-30 home win.
"In that heat it replicated a finals kind of feeling, it was very much a defensive game down both ends," Yarrawonga's Hannah Symes said.
Yarrawonga claimed its ninth premiership with a 44-31 win over the Pies.
Wangaratta has snared two flags (2018-2019) since the competition started in 1993 and has now played in four grand finals.
The Pigeons grabbed a four-goal break in the opening quarter in the much-anticipated round three clash and then doubled that.
Madeleine Allan scored a game-high 21 goals, while Wangaratta's leading contributors were Georgia Clark (17) and Kellie Keen (11).
"I think our centre Laura Ryan was able to push the ball through to our attacking end and was strong for us," Symes suggested.
"Kylie Leslie had a fantastic four quarters in goal defence, she rebounded well, was accountable and brought the ball back out of defence."
Leslie clocked up her 300th club game against Albury on Easter Sunday and is a six-time A grade premiership player and five-time club best and fairest.
Leslie started her career at the Pigeons in 2001.
Yarrawonga remains undefeated, while that was the Pies' first defeat.
Meanwhile in the only other game, Lavington nabbed a thumping 63-31 away win over Wangaratta Rovers.
Teenager Olivia Sanson had one of her most productive games by nailing 44 goals, while Brooke Wilson chipped in with 14.
Sam and Rebecca Kreltszheim scored 16 and 15 goals respectively for the home side.
Lavington led by five goals at quarter-time, but effectively sealed the win with a 16-7 second term.
That pushed the lead to nine goals as the Panthers exploded in the final stanza, ramming home 21 goals in a frenetic finish.
Lavington has won two games, while Rovers are one of the winless teams, joining Wodonga and Albury.
However, that pair has the chance to grab the first win on Tuesday, April 25.
Wodonga is home to Wodonga Raiders in the annual Anzac Day clash, while Albury is away to North Albury.
North has split its first two matches, while Raiders have won their only game, against Rovers last weekend.
Raiders had the first round bye as Corowa-Rutherglen is without an A grade team this year, due to a lack of numbers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Taylor Donelan was outstanding with 42 goals against Rovers and Wodonga's defence faces a tough test in stopping the attacking spearhead as the visitors will start favourites.
