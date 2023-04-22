The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Adam Schneider hugely impressed by Wangaratta Rovers v Lavington clash

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated April 22 2023 - 9:14pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington coach Adam Schneider admired the intensity of both teams. Picture by James Wiltshire
Lavington coach Adam Schneider admired the intensity of both teams. Picture by James Wiltshire

Adam Schneider described Saturday's game against Wangaratta Rovers as the best he's seen in the Ovens and Murray.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.