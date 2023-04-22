Adam Schneider described Saturday's game against Wangaratta Rovers as the best he's seen in the Ovens and Murray.
But the Lavington coach also admitted his side had missed an opportunity to take down the undefeated Hawks on home soil.
"I felt like we lost it, they didn't win it," Schneider said.
"But credit to them, they're a great team and they're going to be top-three this year.
"It's tough for the players, the feeling you get after a game when you give so much effort and don't get the result but that's where characters grow, from games like this.
"That was the best game I've seen.
"I've been in the O and M for a year-and-a-half and it was outstanding from both teams, just the toughness, the ruthless pressure and the ball movement."
The Panthers had 30 scoring shots but only put 11.19 on the board compared to the Rovers with 14.8.
"Goal-kicking is everything," Schneider said.
"I never blame an individual for it but I do challenge them to do something about it the week after."
