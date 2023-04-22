Good news, kayaker found after spending a cold night on the Murray River

UPDATED: A kayaker has found safe and well sitting alongside the Murray River in Albury on Sunday, April 23.
A search had been launched for the Wodonga man on Saturday at 8pm after he failed to return from a fishing trip along the river which had started near Lake Hume.
A Volunteer Rescue Association member found the man sitting alongside his kayak at the boat ramp at Noreuil Park about 8.30am on Sunday.
VRA Albury and Border Rescue Squad captain Paul Marshall said the kayaker had flipped his craft near Doctors Point and lost his phone in the water.
He was able to right the kayak and then spent the night near the railway bridge across the river before paddling downstream to Noreuil Park.
"We were setting up a command post and one of our members saw a kayak on the ramp and walked over and saw a man and said 'what's your name?' and it was him," Mr Marshall said.
A police helicopter was used in the search for the lost kayaker, but Mr Marshall said the thermal imaging used would not have been as effective as it might have been with the heat of the railway bridge and nearby traffic and cows blending in.
EARLIER: A kayaker is missing on the Murray River downstream of Lake Hume, with search resuming on Sunday, April 23.
Police said emergency services were notified about 8pm on Saturday a 53-year-old man had allegedly failed to reach his destination or return home.
"Officers attached to Murray River Police District have been told the Wodonga man was travelling in a blue/grey and white DCB Airforce Kayak and was planning to paddle downstream from the Hume Dam to Albury," police said in a statement on Sunday morning.
"With assistance from PolAir, Marine Area Command, VRA Rescue NSW, NSW SES, NSW Fire and Rescue and Victoria Police a search commenced, which is set to resume about 8am today."
As the search continues, police ask anyone who may have information to come forward.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.