Albury Thunder continued its giant-killing start and maintained a remarkable hoodoo over Gundagai with a 34-26 away win on Saturday, April 22, in Group Nine rugby league.
The Thunder was coming off a controversial week, losing coach Justin Carney and Joe Silafau to six-week suspensions from last week's fiery round one clash against Tumut.
The underdogs toppled the preliminary finalists and backed it up by beating the premiers.
"We won all four grades, in first grade, reserves, under 16s and league tag, so it was a great day," official Rick O'Connell said.
The Thunder hasn't been beaten by Gundagai since 2017, which is a freakish statistic, given the Tigers have been perennial finalists, although COVID did impact two years.
The visitors led 22-16 after 50 minutes, but when Keanau Wighton and Jeremy Wiscombe scored tries, the match was effectively over.
Wiscombe, Jackins Olam, Ty Fletcher and Lachy Munro were the best players.
The Thunder now host grand finalists Young on Saturday, May 6, with a general bye next weekend due to the NRL clash between Canberra and the Dolphins in Wagga.
