Albury Thunder beats Group Nine premiers Gundagai by eight points

Andrew Moir
Updated April 23 2023 - 10:15am, first published 9:15am
Jackins Olam was superb for the Thunder in one of his best games for the club. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury Thunder continued its giant-killing start and maintained a remarkable hoodoo over Gundagai with a 34-26 away win on Saturday, April 22, in Group Nine rugby league.

