Boarding the Boeing 707 at Sydney in January 1970, a 21-year-old Roger Buck was full of enthusiasm.
Now, the Lavington resident and Albury RSL bagpiper remembers, with less excitement, his time in war.
His destination was Saigon where he would join the war effort to defeat the Viet Cong and free Vietnam from the threat of communism.
He saw the mission as a noble goal and, flying over the Pacific Ocean, he reflected on what lay before him through rose-coloured glasses - he was a young man, the first time overseas, full of adventure and taking part in history, fighting the good fight to defend freedom and justice.
But that all changed, and reality kicked in, when the wheels hit the runway.
He was greeted by the moans of injured soldiers drowned out by roaring aircrafts and the smell of rubbish and jet fuel sweltering in the heat - a picture of chaos and shell-shock.
"The romance evaporated immediately," Mr Buck said. "When you see these poor buggers on stretchers with limbs missing, looking terrible, waiting to be lifted out, you think to yourself - holy mackerel.
"The smells, well, one cannot hold one's breath forever so it was a matter of getting used to the stench. It drifted in from the streets. There was rotting garbage lying in puddles of water, covered in flies with mangy looking dogs searching for something to eat.
"It was all rather gut-wrenching for this young bloke."
Mr Buck enlisted in the RAAF five years earlier in 1965, where he trained as an engine fitter whose duties included making sure the choppers were safe.
"I operated out of Nui Dat, and I'd go out with the helicopters hoping nothing would go wrong," he said.
"It was very stressful, if a helicopter went down I'd be there to analyse the problem, fix it, first time, no muck ups, because ... it's hard to talk about."
Mr Buck said once the initial excitement faded, other things kicked in that he hadn't expected.
"I had adopted a mental veneer, a way of shielding myself from the distractions of thinking too much about home," he said.
"I turned 22 within a few weeks of arriving in Vietnam. I grew up and matured in a hell of a hurry and came home feeling and apparently looking much older."
During his 12-month stint in Vietnam, two events would change his life forever.
A chopper went down with all four crew surviving the impact. Glen McNair, a close friend of Mr Buck, although he survived the actual crash, finally succumbed to burns three days later and died, leaving a pregnant wife and a child behind.
Another time, Lieutenant Anthony Casadio was leading a team of gunships, flying at tree-top level when he was struck by a rocket propelled grenade. The gunship crashed in a clearing, and Anthony along with his crew were killed on impact - he was 22.
"Their deaths have always been in the back of my mind because, well, all for what?" Mr Buck said.
Twelve months had passed in the jungle of Nui Dat when Mr Buck was sent back home.
He said he had a hard time reintegrating into civilian life - he was a changed man, scarred by experience, returning to a world that no longer supported the war or respected the soldiers who fought.
"Not only did we have to sneak back home so as not to upset the civilian population," he said. "I could handle that, but by far the biggest kick in the guts was when our own government disowned us, did not even want to acknowledge the sacrifices made.
"Imagine, all those men dying for nothing and everyone else's efforts for zero. Is it any wonder I find it hard to trust anymore? I certainly will never trust a government again. We came home, having done our duty and more, only to have our entire country turn their backs on us."
Years passed, and the world moved on - Mr Buck finally pursued his dream of being an agriculture pilot, a career that extended 33 years, taking him all over Australia.
Today, Anzac Day brings up mixed emotions for him, exposing scars that never fully healed.
"Anzac Day, for me, is pretty intense, it's personal," he said. "I keep thinking of Tony and Glen McNair, two great blokes who died, and all for what?
"It is a time to remember, reflect and pay homage to those who didn't come home. It may sound corny to some people, but that's the truth of it, it really is."
