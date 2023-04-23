The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Jindera forced to grind out a tough win against a determined Brock-Burrum

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated April 23 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 11:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Youngster George Flanagan produced the best of game of blossoming career for the Bulldogs.
Youngster George Flanagan produced the best of game of blossoming career for the Bulldogs.

Jindera was forced to dig deep to overcome a spirited Brock-Burrum in its first home match of the season on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.