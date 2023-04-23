Jindera was forced to dig deep to overcome a spirited Brock-Burrum in its first home match of the season on Saturday.
After pushing flag favourite Holbrook to the limit the previous week, the Bulldogs were expected to notch a comfortable win against the Saints.
But the Bulldogs were staring at a costly loss at the last change when they trailed by two points.
However, Andrew Wilson's charges were able to respond in the last term, booting two goals while keeping the opposition scoreless to eventually prevail 8.13 (61) to 7.6 (48).
Small forward Will Strauss played a lone hand in attack for the home side, booting four goals in the low scoring encounter and in the absence of team-mates Trent Castles and Will McGrath.
He was narrowly beat for best on ground honours by youngster George Flanagan who produced his best game in the seniors at the kennel of his blossoming career on a wing.
Wilson said the match was a lot more gritty than pretty.
"Brock-Burrum made it a real contest and it wouldn't have been a pretty game to watch for the spectators," Wilson said.
"We had plenty of scoring opportunities in the first-half but could only kick 4.9 and probably let the opposition off the hook a bit.
"We squandered a few easy shots that would have been able to apply a bit more scoreboard pressure and get the game rolling on our terms.
"But to the Saints' credit they made it a real contest and we had to fight it right out to the end and earn the win."
Wilson predicted that early wins could be crucial to most clubs finals aspirations considering the tight nature of the competition.
"When it's a tight finish, you need to get the job done because we have got a tough draw and I think the competition is a lot more even compared to last year," he said.
"So early wins are vital.
"Especially when you are still experimenting with your structures and what works and what doesn't.
"At the end of the day a win is a win and we will take the four points and hopefully get on a bit of a roll and start building some momentum."
