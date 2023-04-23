A LIFE which involved the hardship of the Depression, World War II battles against Nazis and foiling a robbery has ended at the age of 102.
Jim Mooney died on Thursday April 20, 2023 after a series of health complications.
Descendent Tim Mooney said his grandfather, who turned 100 on March 7, 2021, stayed inquisitive to his last days.
"He was still interested in current affairs around the world and politics," Mr Mooney said.
"He read the newspapers every day and he still completed large crosswords, so his mind was sharp right up to the end."
As a boy, Jim Mooney battled through the Depression, leaving home because there was no food.
He was working on a farm at Kerang as an 18 year-old when he enlisted for World War II despite the minimum age for recruits being 20.
Mr Mooney recalled to The Border Mail in 2013 that the officer at the recruitment depot said: "If you go outside and come back in and tell me you're 20, I can sign you up".
He found himself at Tobruk in north Africa as part of an infantry battalion and was among the survivors when a shell burst.
He received the Military Medal for his bravery at Tobruk but soon after its gazetting he was captured by Germans and became prisoner of war.
Shortly before the conflict ceased, Mr Mooney was liberated and spent six weeks with US forces fighting Nazi forces.
Returning to Australia, he lived on a soldier settlement block on the Kiewa River at Dederang with his wife Edna who he had married in January 1940 while on army leave.
He played football for Dederang, winning a league medal, and later worked for security firm Armaguard and helped stop a robbery in Albury's Dean Street.
After retiring, the Mooneys travelled around Australia, before Mrs Mooney died in 2005 aged 85.
Mr Mooney continued living in Wodonga until his 100th birthday, subsequently residing in Albury with his son Ken.
Asked the secret to his longevity at the time of his centenary, Mr Mooney responded pragmatically "luck".
He marched on Anzac Day up until 2018, joining Ken, who served in the Vietnam War, and grandson Shane, an Afghanistan veteran, in the 2013 Wodonga parade.
Mr Mooney's funeral will be held at 10am this Thursday at the Wodonga chapel of undertakers Lester and Son.
He is survived by Ken and oldest son Bill as well as eight grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
