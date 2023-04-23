Yarrawonga's six-goal blitz in 15 minutes consigned Wangaratta to a third straight loss in the Ovens and Murray Football League grand final re-match on Saturday, April 22.
Wangaratta won last year's decider by three points in one of the great second halves in recent grand finals, but the expected thriller was a fizzer as the visitors couldn't match Yarrawonga's exciting play in the 16.18 (114) to 12.11 (83) result.
A strong crowd watched on as the Pies played for competition points for the first time after being found guilty of breaking last year's salary cap.
They were also stripped of the premiership.
The home team ended the match as a contest in a stunning burst in the second quarter.
Willie Wheeler had a stack of touches in the opening minutes of the term after the Pigeons led by two points at the break, weaving through traffic and cleverly deceiving the Pies to set up Tim Lawrence.
And when Nick Fothergill received the ball with no opponent within 20m, he took one bounce and drilled the shot from 50m for a 44-point lead.
"I thought we could have made more of the opportunities going forward, but we hit the scoreboard quite often on the back of our contest and pressure through the midfield, we were really strong in that area of the game and that was something we spoke about during the week," delighted Pigeons' coach Steve Johnson said.
We hit the scoreboard quite often on the back of our contest and pressure through the midfield, we were really strong in that area of the game.- Steve Johnson
Wangaratta outscored the Pigeons 4.4 to 2.5 in the third stanza, with outstanding goals to veterans Ben Reid and Michael Newton.
The latter's was the game's best, running towards the boundary line, but somehow producing a 40m snap.
Wangaratta had cut the margin to 25 points at the break, but when impressive teenager Ned Pendergast took a strong mark one-on-one against Michael Bordignon in the first minute, any hopes of a miracle comeback were dashed.
Yarrawonga's rusty display against Albury on Easter Sunday is now a memory after smashing North Albury by 100 points last week in round two.
Pendergast had a breakthrough game, kicking four goals and he looks more confident after a bumper pre-season.
Leigh Williams also kicked four and that new-found double-barrelled attacking force will trouble all teams.
Midfielder Mark Whiley was sensational, posting 20-plus touches and kicking a goal, fellow on-baller Cam Wilson was superb with two majors and tough work in heavy traffic, Wheeler's second quarter clearances destroyed the Pies, while Lach Howe had the better of Chris Knowles in the ruck.
And the return of Morris medallist Leigh Masters improves the Pigeons by at least four goals though his uncanny ability to take intercept marks and sprint for every contest like it's his last.
Wangaratta's three-pronged forward line was strong, with Reid and Moore landing four goals apiece, while Newton finished with three.
Midfielders Cam Barrett and Daniel Sharrock were strong in the competitive first term, but that eight goal to three second quarter virtually took every Wangaratta player out of the game for that period.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Yarrawonga is away to Wodonga Raiders in round four, while Wangaratta should open its account at home against North Albury.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.