Yarrawonga defeats Wangaratta by 31 points in Ovens and Murray football

By Andrew Moir
Updated April 23 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 11:55am
Yarrawonga's Cam Wilson was terrific in his third game for the club, kicking two goals and picking up a host of touches in the convincing 31-point win over Wangaratta. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Yarrawonga's six-goal blitz in 15 minutes consigned Wangaratta to a third straight loss in the Ovens and Murray Football League grand final re-match on Saturday, April 22.

