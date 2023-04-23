The Border Mail
Barnawartha move to 2-1 after accounting for Beechworth in round 3

JC
By John Conroy
Updated April 23 2023 - 9:24pm, first published 12:23pm
Demii Morey rises high in Barnawartha's win over Beechworth on Saturday. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Demii Morey rises high in Barnawartha's win over Beechworth on Saturday. Pictures by James Wiltshire

BARNAWARTHA has bounced back from its touch-up against the reigning premier to defeat Beechworth 46-32 at home on Saturday.

