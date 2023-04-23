In other games, Thurgoona had its first lost of the year, going down by 22 against Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Chiltern were too strong for Rutherglen, Yackandandah moved to 2-1 with a tight win against Tallangatta, Mitta held onto top spot with a big win over Wodonga Saints and Dederang got back on the winner' list with a close win against Wahgunyah.