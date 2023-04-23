BARNAWARTHA has bounced back from its touch-up against the reigning premier to defeat Beechworth 46-32 at home on Saturday.
New coach Jodie Pattison, who has a history in junior coaching as well as netball umpiring, got a gauge of where her side is at after a going down 63-28 against Kiewa-Sandy Creek last week but was mostly happy with the team's response on Saturday.
"It was really good to have a hit out against them (KSC) to see where the benchmark is and obviously they've raised it pretty high," she said.
"We hadn't beaten Beechworth for a while, they were really competitive, so it was really positive to get the win.
"We're starting to play some good netball; we're still a new team trying to gel into that role of being a competitive top five side.
"But in order to do that we need to be getting more goals on the board."
Kristen Morey was strong in the unfamiliar role of defence while sister Demii Morey (10 goals) is building nicely in attack after three years out of the game.
Chloe Butters was her consistent self through the forward half of the court and youngster Riley Shanahan is improving with every week, Pattison said.
Tara Maybury finished with 21 goals for the victors while Bailey Lang added 18 for Beechworth.
In other games, Thurgoona had its first lost of the year, going down by 22 against Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Chiltern were too strong for Rutherglen, Yackandandah moved to 2-1 with a tight win against Tallangatta, Mitta held onto top spot with a big win over Wodonga Saints and Dederang got back on the winner' list with a close win against Wahgunyah.
