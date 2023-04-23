IT is hoped fine weather on Tuesday April 25, 2023 will attract 300 riders to participate in Party Unlimited Motorcycle Club's annual Anzac Day poker run.
Club vice-president Joe Locke said the mystery ride, over 200 kilometres, will start from Albury's Noreuil Park at 11am with riders urged to register from 10am.
Albury Legacy president Michelle Wyatt said money donated over the 26 years had helped hundreds of widows and children of servicemen.
"It's just a fantastic effort after all these years to continue to garnish the interest from the community and raise the funds for Legacy, because we can't do what we do without the support of Party Unlimited, " Ms Wyatt said on the forecourt of Albury's war memorial.
