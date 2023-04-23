Blues power forwards combine for 15 goals against the reigning premier

Cudgewa has lived up to the hype of being the early season flag favourites after claiming the prized scalp of defending premier Tumbarumba at Tumbarumba on Saturday.
The Blues landed several high-profile recruits over the summer including Adam Prior, Dayne Carey, Josh and Chris Lieschke and Josh and Jason Bartel as they look to avenge last year's grand final defeat.
The recruits were instrumental in the Blues making an early season statement against the Roos as they notched an impressive 19.11 (125) to 7.5 (47) victory.
Josh Lieschke was the standout for the Blues with his ability to drag down more than a dozen intercept marks at centre half-back a highlight.
Prior booted eight goals in his first match for several seasons while Nick Brockley was also damaging with seven.
Carey was also a force for the visitors with his ability to win the contested ball at the centre bounces and stoppages.
Rookie coach Drew Cameron was thrilled to start the season with the scalp of the reigning premier.
"We played some good patches of football to open up a handy break at half-time but it became a bit of a slog after that as expected being the first round," Cameron said.
"It was 23 degrees and most of the players were feeling the heat as the match wore on.
"It was good to get an early gauge of how we stack up against the best side from last year.
"We still have a lot of upside from yesterday because we were lacking match fitness after not having a practice match.
"We wanted to get through unscathed which we did and were happy with the result against the benchmark of the competition."
Cameron said the Blues had the luxury of playing Prior and Brockley inside 50m with their team-mates giving them plenty of space to work their magic.
"Having Prior and Brockley inside 50m is a huge asset and I don't think there would be too many defenders in the Tallangatta league that would be happy to play against them, let alone in the Upper Murray," he said.
"To kick 15 highlights their firepower and Ben Hall was also dangerous but his radar was off after kicking five behinds."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.