There was late controversy in the game between Albury Hotspurs and Melrose at Aloysius Park.
The home side had just been pegged back to 1-1 when Jess Thomas met Rylee Steele's 88th-minute corner with a downward header which bounced up over Melrose keeper Georgia Taylor.
Taylor stretched to claw the ball out and referee Simon Randall initially pointed for another corner before conferring with his assistant and awarding the goal.
"It was always in," Thomas insisted.
"It was a great corner from Rylee, she did all the work and I just put my head there.
"Melrose are a quality side and they pushed us for the whole 90 minutes.
"Right from defence all the way up to our forward line, they were on us."
The first half was a real game of cat-and-mouse with chances at a premium.
Hotspurs broke the deadlock on 31 minutes, 14-year-old Indy Wishart's cross skimming the head of Racheal Clarke and dropping for Charlotte Laird, who did superbly to hook the ball across Taylor and into the far corner for her 13th league goal of the season.
But the late drama saw Hotspurs extend their winning start to six matches.
ALSO IN SPORT
"It's great to get the points because the game was dominated by us," coach Brad Howard said.
"Sometimes you can dominate a game and then lose and credit where credit's due, Melrose really toughed it out.
"It took our girls a fair bit of time to adjust to the way Melrose play and to get back to our natural ability.
"Football has peaks and troughs and we're still winning even though I think we're in a trough.
"We have a lot of girls in that 15 and 16-year-old bracket and they travelled to Wangaratta this morning and played a game and drove back to hit the field again so the energy level was probably 10 percent down because of that big hit-out.
"I'm not making excuses but these things all add up."
Hotspurs came into the game having only conceded three goals all season but the vastly experienced Torcaso let their centre-halves know they'd been in a game.
"It was very hard against her," Keely Halloway said.
"I found it hard at the start; I was very intimidated because it was a big thing this year but once we all worked together, it definitely worked out."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.