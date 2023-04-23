The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Hotspurs 2 Melrose 1: Jess Thomas with a controversial late winning goal

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated April 23 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was late controversy in the game between Albury Hotspurs and Melrose at Aloysius Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.