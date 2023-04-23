Wangaratta became the first Ovens and Murray Football League grand final winner to lose its opening three matches of the following season on Saturday, April 22, since World War 2.
The Pies were toppled by Yarrawonga by 31 points in the grand final re-match.
Wangaratta won last year's decider, but the premiership was stripped after breaking the league's salary cap.
The round three away clash against the Pigeons was also the first time this season the club was eligible to gain competition points after it was another sanction imposed.
Wangaratta lost to Wangaratta Rovers by two points on Good Friday, with the home team kicking the match-winner with only 20 seconds left.
Wodonga stunned the Pies by four goals in round two.
"To be honest they did a number on us through the middle," Wangaratta coach Ben Reid told Radio 2AY-3NE after Yarrawonga's win.
To be honest they did a number on us through the middle.- Wangaratta coach Ben Reid on Yarrawonga's winning performance
"(Ruck Lach) Howe went to (Willie) Wheeler probably four or five times (in a second quarter burst) and they went forward and kicked goals.
"We probably had to knuckle down in there early enough, our mids, to their credit, they made us pay."
Albury was the last grand final winner to lose its first three games in 1938, while 1963 premiers Benalla had only a draw after the first three rounds.
Recent history shows Wangaratta is on the verge of falling out of top three contention after only the three rounds.
In the last four completed seasons (2017-2022), the third placed team has averaged a 72 per cent winning rate in the regular season.
If that rings true this year, Wangaratta would need to win 12 of the 16 games, meaning it could lose only one more of its next 13 matches.
Corowa-Rutherglen (2003) was the last team to win the premiership from outside the top three.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Pies are obviously lacking in a number of areas, but they're sorely missing the class and pace of Collingwood draftee Joe Richards and Abraham Ankers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.