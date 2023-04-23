The Border Mail
Wangaratta first grand final winner to lose first three games in 85 years

By Andrew Moir
Updated April 23 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 2:07pm
Wangaratta coach Ben Reid (second from left) can see the funny side to his clash with Yarrawonga's Bailey Frauenfelder on Saturday, but he faces a bigger battle getting the Pies into the top three after a winless start. Picture by James Wiltshire
Wangaratta became the first Ovens and Murray Football League grand final winner to lose its opening three matches of the following season on Saturday, April 22, since World War 2.

