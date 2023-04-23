A traditional smoking ceremony helped launch a new Indigenous jersey, with hopes the trend will catch on around the league.
St Patrick's Junior Football Club debuted the jersey in its game against Albury Tigers at Xavier Oval on Sunday, April 23.
Committee member and under-14 assistant coach, Alan Murray, said the club wanted to do something to better connect with the Wiradjuri community.
"You see the AFL clubs and other sporting codes do this celebration around the Indigenous round, and we as a committee reflected and wanted to do something similar," he said.
"The jersey tells a story, you have the circle in the middle which represents the sacred land of St Pat's oval, and then the four semi-circles around it represent the players, parents, committee and the volunteers who make up the club.
"Then there's a yellow belly fish at the bottom of the jumper, which tells a story about the resources in the river, and the blue circles represent the fresh water that surrounds Albury."
Mr Murray said Aussie rules has been a part of the Indigenous community since Marn Grook, the traditional sport from which modern game is derived.
"It's great to make that traditional connection and appreciate what the sport has done for the Aboriginal community in creating a platform where boys and girls can feel safe and perform without any judgements," he said.
"Unfortunately, on the main stage there is still racism, but by doing these cultural events, hopefully people can change their mindset."
Mr Murray hopes other teams in the league will follow their lead, and hopes to one day see an Indigenous round in junior footy.
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
