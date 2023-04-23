Kye Halloway created two goals and scored a third himself as Boomers continued their resurgence by putting Albury Hotspurs to the sword on Sunday.
It finished 4-0 at Aloysius Park, where the home side played for almost an hour with 10 men after David Robin was shown a straight red card for a crude challenge on Jordy Crawford.
Boomers, beaten at home by Albury City in round one before heading into a double bye, have since picked up a maximum nine points and scored 12 goals from their last three games.
"I was really pleased with the boys' attitude," Boomers coach Decha Saisanid said.
"We defended pretty well and we executed our game plan so things are coming along nicely.
"When you go down a man, it does make it difficult.
"To Hotspurs' credit, they still made a game of it but we were able to capitalise on the chances we created.
"I thought, overall, we were the better side."
Boomers were 2-0 up when Robin saw red, the goals coming within four minutes of each other after Hotspurs had made an encouraging start.
Halloway's cutback was swept home by Frazer Trezise and a calamitous own goal then left the hosts with a mountain to climb after a breakdown in communication at the back.
The ball looked to be bouncing harmlessly through to goalkeeper Zachery Bonetti but centre-half Cody Wild went to nod it back and was left with his head in his hands after lobbing his stranded No.1 from the edge of the box.
Boomers could smell blood and Halloway forced a good save from Bonetti before linking nicely with Noah Sredojevic and Andrew Grove for another near miss.
Then came Robin's dismissal, after sending Crawford flying in the Boomers box, and it was effectively game over when the visitors made it 3-0 five minutes before half-time.
Halloway's through-ball was beautifully weighted, Grove timed his run to perfection and the former coach crowned the move with a neat left-footed finish.
Hotspurs saw plenty of the ball in the second half but gave it away cheaply and Halloway completed the scoring just after the hour mark.
Grove's downward header from a Halloway free-kick was brilliantly clawed out of the bottom corner by Bonetti, while the industrious Jack McGiffen's deep cross was volleyed over by an unmarked Harrison Heath at the other end.
Victory took Boomers top of the table after Wodonga Diamonds lost 4-1 away to Cobram, while Matthew Richardson netted a hat-trick for Myrtleford at Albury United, where Alex Howard's stoppage-time goal salvaged a 3-3 draw for the champions.
Andy Stevens' 400th game for St Pats ended in a 2-1 defeat at home to Melrose.
