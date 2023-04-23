The Border Mail
Wodonga Raiders post big win against Thurgoona in round 2

By John Conroy
Updated April 23 2023 - 9:26pm, first published 6:36pm
Thurgoona's Mackenzie Winnell and Megan Wheeler run into Raiders' traffic on Sunday. Pictures by James Wiltshire
WODONGA Raiders posted a big 16.13 (107) to 1.1 (7) win against a rebuilding Thurgoona in a bruising encounter at Thurgoona Oval on Sunday.

