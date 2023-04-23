WODONGA Raiders posted a big 16.13 (107) to 1.1 (7) win against a rebuilding Thurgoona in a bruising encounter at Thurgoona Oval on Sunday.
Ambulances were needed on two occasions as the Bulldogs players got on the wrong end of some big collisions, including a friendly-fire head knock late in the game.
A third ambulance was needed earlier in the under-14s game, again for a head knock, but all the injuries were later found not to be serious although one player was diagnosed with a minor concussion.
The Raiders were in control from the outset, with the Bulldogs' still in a rebuild-phase after going into hiatus during the Covid pandemic and returning to the fold just last year.
In bright sunshine on Sunday, Emilee McPherson and Courtney Hunt finished with four goals apiece for the winners, the beneficiaries of a team focus on an open forward line.
"We've been trying to focus a bit more on the forward line and just keeping it open, so that obviously played out today and worked to our advantage," Raiders vice-captain Skye Burgess said.
"But it was a pretty tough day at the office, the margin didn't really reflect the game.
"Last week we played in the rain and mud, so it was nice to get a bit of traction and feel like ourselves this week and play well.
"Everyone had a really good day. We probably had 10 girls play their best games for the club."
Recruit Kasey Marsden was dynamic for the Raiders, the ruck-rover bringing some footy experience as well as serious fitness to the side courtesy of her occupation in the Australian Defence Forces.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"She's going to be a player to keep an eye on," Burgess said.
Defender Destiny Dodd and mid-forward Grace Painting were also busy for the Raiders.
The side is now 2-0 and will be seeking revenge for last year's grand final against the similarly undefeated Lavington Panthers this weekend.
The Panthers were too strong for the Murray Felines in Rutherglen, running out 66 points winners and holding the home side to just three points.
Returning best and fairest Gab Goldsworthy was named the Panthers' best, the midfielder also kicking a goal while Murray Bushranger Sienna Curphey booted five and Cassie Koschel three.
Sam Creasy was also strong for the Panthers on her return, while Emily Weavers and Jorja Johnson also found plenty of the ball.
Burgess said the Raiders will train ANZAC day as they gear up for the rematch.
"We don't want to miss a session going into a big game like that," she said.
