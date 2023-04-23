Damien Britton has resigned as Kiewa-Sandy Creek president just three games into the new season.
The Hawks released the news in a statement on Sunday night.
"The KSCFNC committee wishes to advise its members that Damien Britton has made the difficult decision to step down from the role of president, effective immediately," it read.
"The committee would like to acknowledge Damien's achievements, contribution and strong work ethic during the course of his tenure at our club and would like to thank him for his efforts and loyalty to the continued success of the newly joined football/netball clubs.
"We would also like to acknowledge and thank Damien's family, in particular Tanya, for their hard work, commitment and support of Damien in the president's role.
"Damien wishes to continue supporting the club as both a parent and volunteer and we wish him all the best during this transition.
"The committee will continue to work together to ensure the 2023 season is a successful one and will keep all its members informed of any further changes."
The Hawks reached the Tallangatta & District League grand final last year before losing to Chiltern.
Under coach Jack Neil, they are one of three clubs in the TDFL sitting on a 100 percent record after wins against Tallangatta, Barnawartha and Thurgoona.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.