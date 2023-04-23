Goalkicking ace Adam Prior has been lured out of retirement by Cudgewa.
Prior didn't play last year but trained with the Blues over the pre-season before recently committing to the upcoming season.
He has strong family ties to the Blues with his father-in-law, Greg Hillier, president of the club.
Despite not playing for more than 12-months, Prior had an instant impact with his new club, booting eight goals against reigning premier in an impressive debut.
A three-time Doug Strang medallist and O&M representative, Prior is expected to dominate at the lower standard of the Upper Murray league.
The one thing missing on Prior's glittering CV is a flag with the star forward playing in successive losing grand finals with Lavington in 2015-16.
Cudgewa stamped itself as the flag favourites this season after an impressive 78 point thumping of reigning premier Tumbarumba over the weekend in the opening round of the season.
Blues coach Drew Cameron said it was music to his ears when Prior told him recently that he was keen to resurrect his playing career.
"We are lucky in getting 'Adsey', it is a huge bonus," Cameron said.
"Not only for his football ability but he is a popular figure around the club and the boys love having him around.
"Anybody that knows 'Adsey' knows that he doesn't take himself too seriously and is a bit of a character who is always up for a joke and a bit of light-hearted fun.
"There is a fantastic vibe amongst the playing group and that is probably led mostly by Adam and Chris Leischke.
"They like getting stuck into each other and there is a fair bit of banter between the two.
"So it sets the scene for an enjoyable environment and blokes know that it is a lot less serious in the Upper Murray."
Cameron revealed Prior is a lot fitter than when he last played for Culcairn in the Hume league in 2021.
"I think Adam is nearly 10kg lighter than when he was at Culcairn and is feeling refreshed after having a break from footy," he said.
"His priorities have changed a bit in that he has got a young family now.
"But to have Adam and Nick Brockley in the same forward line in the Upper Murray is a real luxury from a coaches point of view.
"They basically had the 50m arc to themselves on the weekend and there wouldn't be too many defenders in the TDFL that would be happy to play on the pair in that scenario."
Prior is the nephew of prolific goalkicker Darryl Jordan who had a stint with Federal in the Upper Murray.
