Rising star Jason Burke is relishing his opportunity to shine on one of the biggest days of the Ovens and Murray season.
The 20-year-old key forward was outstanding for Wodonga Raiders in their narrow loss to Wangaratta Rovers in round two, kicking two goals as Marc Almond's side came within a whisker of pulling off a major upset.
Now he gets the chance to play against local rivals and undefeated ladder leaders Wodonga on Anzac Day at Martin Park.
"It's been a long pre-season and we've been all been working pretty hard so it's good to finally get out there and show the progress we've made," Burke said.
"Hopefully we can put some smiles on the fans' faces.
"It's a really young, fit group.
"We've had Cam Ellis-Yolmen and a couple of other recruits come in, the likes of Lewis Waters, and with their experience, hopefully we can string some wins together.
"It's amazing seeing the way that Cam goes about everything, on and off the field, he's the perfect role model to look up to."
Burke and Nick Bracher gave the Rovers plenty of headaches and Almond has been thrilled by the big man's development.
"He's taken leaps and bounds from last year to this year," Almond said.
"His talent is unquestionable, he's a 6ft 5in guy who can run, he's very athletic, he turns around really quick and runs back towards goal but it was all above the shoulders with Jason.
ALSO IN SPORT
"He was very much lacking in confidence, what he could do, where now he understands his abilities and he's put in a mountain of work over the pre-season in the gym to give himself the belief that he can execute what he knows and what we know that he's got in his skills.
"Now he's starting to believe in himself, which is great."
Burke, who spent his junior career with Leeton Crows, got a taste of NAB League football with GWS Giants Academy and is now feeling right at home at Birallee Park.
"My family and I moved down here at the start of last year and it's been awesome," Burke said.
"It's a very family-driven club and everyone makes you feel really welcome.
"Last year was tough but we learnt a lot from it, coming up against some good opponents, and I feel like we're a lot better and stronger this year.
"I feel a lot more developed this year, a lot stronger and my body's feeling good so hopefully I can have a bit more of an impact this year.
"I started last year as a key backman but I'll be up forward with Nick Bracher, rotating between full-forward and centre half-forward.
"I've been a defender my whole life so it's been a good change.
"Hopefully I can kick some goals and get to celebrate for once!"
