A FASHION designer has come full circle to the North East to finish her latest collection, which was devised in France.
Melbourne designer Tara Whalley spent six months living in Wangaratta to develop Chateau Collection.
She said working out of Wangaratta was fitting because of the rural city's rich textile history and her family's roots there.
"It was amazing!" she said.
"My great grandparents used to live there, and it was pretty special working in the area.
"Originally they lived on a farm at Myrtleford and my grandfather took the bus to technical school at Wangaratta. He had to trade a bag of potatoes for lodgings overnight when Wangaratta got flooded!
"After the war, the family moved to Wangaratta."
Whalley said Chateau Collection would be released at Big Design Market Almost Winter Market in Melbourne from May 26 to 28.
She was also named the official artist of the event.
"I'm so excited that you will see my artwork all over the city, on trams and billboards but also on a massive art installation at the event," Whalley said.
Whalley will also host a Fashion Interruption (a roving fashion runway) at the market on May 27 from noon.
The Chateau Collection was created at Whalley's artist residency last year in Champagne, France, for which she received the Denis Diderot (A-i-R) Grant.
The collection features her hand-painted artworks reflecting life at the chateau, where she painted every day.
There would be 10 prints and more than 17 shapes.
"A lot of my artwork is inspired by things I experience; a lamp at the chateau or a historical piece of jewellery in a museum," she said.
"It's a travel journal in a way. On my first trip, my camera was stolen so I thought my artworks wouldn't get pinched as easily!"
Whalley established her self-titled fashion brand in 2015 in Australia after working with war-affected Mayan weavers for 12 months.
That time in Guatemala formed Whalley's painting practice, translating experience into artwork for fabric print and a clear direction for her fashion signature style.
Her collections are made in Melbourne with natural fibres, digitally printed to reduce environmental impact and use offcuts to minimise waste.
Whalley's work has been featured in Paris Fashion Week (2021), New York Fashion Week (2020), Elle Italy, Elle Spain, Vogue, The Age, The Design Files, In Style, Lamington Drive and was a finalist for the Victorian Premier's Design Award (twice).
Big Design Market Almost Winter Market runs in the Royal Exhibition Building in Carlton.
