North Albury is set to be buoyed by the return of star defender Jackson Weidemann for its clash with fierce rival Albury on Anzac day.
Weidemann won the Hoppers' best and fairest two years ago before joining Port Melbourne in the VFL where he has established himself as a senior regular.
The 23-year-old made a timely return for the Hoppers last weekend against flag favourite Yarrawonga.
While the Hoppers improved their list over the off-season, their Achilles heel is a lack of height in defence after the departure of Sam Azzi to Werribee.
Tall defender Tom Sharp has also been sidelined in the opening rounds compounding the Hoppers' woes in the back half.
Weidemann was handed one of the toughest tasks in the O&M when he played on Yarrawonga star and Doug Strang medallist Leigh Williams.
He kept the Pigeon sharpshooter to four goals to claim best on ground honours for the Hoppers who lost by 100 points to the flag favourites.
Weidemann said he was thrilled to be able to make another appearance for the Hoppers on Anzac day in what is traditionally one their biggest home and away crowds for the season.
"I've played on Anzac day previously in 2019 and 2021 and it's an honour to play on such a significant day in our country's history," he said.
"It was an awesome experience returning to North Albury last weekend which I regard as my home club.
"While it was disappointing to get beat, I've got some great mates at the club that I enjoyed playing with again.
"I feel the club has got a stronger list with all the recruits from the Riverina and Farrer leagues.
"I put my hand up to play on Leigh Williams last weekend because it's no secret that the Hoppers lack a bit of height in defence.
"You always want to challenge yourself against the best in the business and Williams is probably the premier forward in the competition.
"It was definitely one of the hardest match-ups I've come up against.
"But I just tried to use what I've learnt as a defender since I've been at Port Melbourne and was happy to keep a player of his calibre to four goals."
Weidemann revealed he has already put his hand up to play on Albury's goalkicking ace Jacob Conlan who is fresh off an eight goal haul against Myrtleford last round.
"I will play on Conlan for sure," he said.
"I probably rate him as Albury's best player at the moment and he is so important to them and I'm looking forward to the challenge."
North Albury's biggest headache appears to be how to curb the brilliance of former coach and Albury recruit Isaac Muller.
Muller has started the season for the Tigers in impressive fashion.
With the Hoppers lacking a recognised ruckman, Muller could have a field day against his former club.
