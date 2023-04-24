After hearing of the heroic deeds of her family, Albury resident Lisa Ride felt she had no option but to follow the family tradition and serve.
Her grandfather, Brigadier Sir Lindsay Ride, enlisted in the Australian Imperial Force on February 14, 1917 and joined the 38th Battalion on the Western Front in early 1918.
He was twice wounded, once in the Somme at Marett Wood and the second time at Bray, where the injury was so severe he was 'invalided out' of the army on April 24, 1919.
In WWII, he commanded the Hong Kong Field Ambulance in 1941, but was taken prisoner by the Japanese in December.
On January 9, 1942 he escaped to unoccupied China, and then formed and commanded the British Army Aid Group which helped escapees from Hong Kong, provided medical and other assistance to prisoners of war, and gathered intelligence.
Reflecting on her his career, Ms Ride said the youth of today needed to pick up the baton and further the legacy of our military past.
"It's not good enough to go to Gallipoli and cry on the beach because your grandfather served there," she said. "It's about your service to country, and I think too many people now are sitting on their bums not doing anything, when they could be serving."
When Ms Ride was 19, the week she graduated from the Australian Federal Police College she joined the Australian Army Reserve in Canberra. 'Budgie', as was her nickname in the service, became a medic Private in the Women's Royal Australian Army Corps on April 9, 1981.
"Being a female in the army, I have to say I did meet some resistance occasionally, and there are some things I've been through that I won't go into," she said. "Things have changed over time for the better, so the thing I focus on now is how the army treats members suffering from PTSD after service."
In addition to her decorated grandfather, Brigadier Sir Lindsay Ride, his brother John Ride was awarded the Military Cross on January 1, 1919 for "conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty on the west front."
Ms Ride's grandfather on her mother's side, George Lester, served in the British Signals Corps after WWI, her uncle John Lester served in Palestine, and her son, Private Adon Davey served in East Timor in 2009.
Ahead of Anzac Day today, Ms Ride said it was a time to reflect on the efforts of her family and the soldiers who didn't make it home.
"I hold in high regard the army core values of service, courage, respect, integrity and excellence," she said.
"Let them always be present in our hearts."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
