A Riverina retailer has had an influx of customers flocking through its doors wanting to purchase an iconic 'Cootamundra NSW' hat seen worn by 2023 Farmer Wants a Wife contestant Brad Jones.
The Cootamundra farmer showed off the hat, proudly declaring his hometown, on the reality dating television series' most recent episodes.
The television feature has since caused a frenzy of eager shoppers to hunt down its seller.
The hat, which is comes in various colours including hot pink and navy blue - Farmer Brad's personal favourite it seems - is sold by Cootamundra business Kevin Deeps Clothing.
Keen buyers began posting to social media pages on Tuesday asking locals where they could find the hat - with one post garnering over 120 likes.
"It's been crazy," she said.
"We have been getting calls and messages and people coming in wanting the hats.
"We've had people from as far as Tasmania contact us wanting to get a hat."
Another customer hoping to place an online for delivery is all the way from Queensland.
The retailer ran out of their 'Coota Hat' supply on Thursday morning following the Tuesday and Wednesday night episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife, but staff members have taken quick action and are expecting more in store soon.
In the meantime, staff said they have beanies for sale with the same 'Cootamundra NSW' logo.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
