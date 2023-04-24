The Border Mail
Statue of Sandy The War Horse to be officially unveiled at Tallangatta in May

By Jodie O'Sullivan
April 25 2023 - 4:00am
'I'm ecstatic' ... Sandy The War Horse Memorial Committee president Ross Smith can hardly believe the day is finally arriving when the life-size bronze statue of a beloved equine war hero will be erected in the centre of Tallangatta.
The deal was done on a gentleman's handshake several years ago, Ross Smith recalls.

