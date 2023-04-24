The deal was done on a gentleman's handshake several years ago, Ross Smith recalls.
Now, the town of Tallangatta is set to finally welcome home a permanent monument to honour one of its unsung war heroes.
A life-size bronze statue of Sandy, the only horse to return from World War I, will be unveiled in the town's centre on May 20 as part of a weekend of celebrations.
Sandy was donated to the war effort by Francis 'Bonner' O'Donnell, of Old Tallangatta, and the story his incredible return and place in the nation's Anzac history will now be forever preserved.
What began as the seed of an idea 15 years ago gained serious traction three years ago when the Sandy The War Horse Memorial Committee was formed and a plan of action decided upon.
President Ross Smith says the wheels were put in motion before there was money for the project - he commissioned award-winning sculptor Brett Garling "on a handshake".
"We wouldn't have got it going," he explains.
With an $80,000 injection from Towong council, the committee and community raised the remaining $100,000 to bring the memorial to life.
Mr Smith is "ecstatic" the vision will be realised next month with a full weekend of celebrations including a parade of more than 200 horses riding out from the showgrounds, along the rail trail and forming a guard of honour on the main street for the official proceedings.
"It's something you dream about," he says.
The tale of "the ordinary horse" that came back from the war was revealed in a Border Mail liftout to mark the Anzac Centenary in 2015.
Tallangatta's Jean Merbach said her great uncle Bonner donated the horse in a gesture of patriotism.
Sandy was ridden by Major General Sir William Throsby Bridges, who died at Gallipoli but wanted the 10-year-old bay gelding returned to Australia.
In May, 1917 the horse sailed home on the freighter, the SS Booral and was humanely put down in 1923.
Of the 136,000 horses Australia sent to war, only Sandy came home.
On Tuesday, Mr Smith will mark another "moment in history" when he joins Tallangatta's Anzac Day service as part of the 8th Indi Light Horse troop with John Touzel.
It's the first time there's been a light horse troop at the service and the pair will ride in full uniform complete with rifles and swords.
A fitting tribute to the bravery of both the 10 million fighting men who died in WWI and the eight million horses who died alongside them.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.