Bruce Barkley is making sure traditional Anzac Day commemorations at Culcairn don't go by the wayside.
The secretary of the town's RSL sub-branch is a one-man band, but it won't stop him from honouring those who have served Australia.
Mr Barkley said members had either died or left town, so he arranged for Wagga RSL to oversee the sub-branch and be the go-between.
"It's pretty hard out here at Culcairn because all the young ones, once they're old enough, leave town and look for jobs. We don't seem to have the service people hanging around Culcairn as much now like we used to," he said.
"My wife passed away 12 months ago and she was our treasurer and my good mate John McLean was the president and is now up in Queensland. It makes it very hard to have a street stall and things like that."
Mr Barkley said those who wished to march were asked to meet at the bus terminal around 10am before making their way to the memorial wall from 10.30am, with a service to follow.
Service personnel from Wagga's RAAF Base will form part of the service, while the march will include school students from Billabong High, St Joseph's Primary and Culcairn Public.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
