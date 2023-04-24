Mitta United has lured former junior Jesse Kennett back to the club to add to an already impressive off-season recruiting blitz by the Mountain Men.
Kennett has spent the past few seasons with North Albury where he established himself as a senior regular.
He played all 18 matches in the seniors last year and in the opening round against Wodonga this season.
But Kennett recently signed a clearance to return to his home club and was rushed into the side against Wahgunyah.
Blues coach Luke Hodgkin said Kennett will add further depth to a star midfield led by Morris medallist Jarrod Hodgkin.
"Jesse is a former junior and it's nice to welcome back another one-pointer to the club," Hodgkin said.
"He has been on the recruiting radar for a while and even last year when the Hoppers had a bye he ran water for us and was involved with the club.
"So he has still had that connection with the club even when he wasn't playing for us.
"It's awesome to have him back and obviously he was good enough to establish himself as a senior regular for North Albury."
Kennett played for the Blues on the weekend who enjoyed a big win over Wahgunyah to start the season 3-0.
"Jesse played on the weekend and is a classy ball user," he said.
"He will give us a bit more leg speed and add to our midfield rotations.
"His pinpoint delivery and ball use was what stood out to me the most on the weekend."
