The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

North Albury's Jesse Kennett returns to junior club Mitta United

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated April 24 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jesse Kennett has returned to junior club Mitta United after a stint with North Albury in the Ovens and Murray. Kennett played for the Blues on the weekeknd.
Jesse Kennett has returned to junior club Mitta United after a stint with North Albury in the Ovens and Murray. Kennett played for the Blues on the weekeknd.

Mitta United has lured former junior Jesse Kennett back to the club to add to an already impressive off-season recruiting blitz by the Mountain Men.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.