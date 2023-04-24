Kade Mimmo is also enjoying a change of role this season after being given the opportunity to test himself in Wodonga's midfield by coach Jordan Taylor.
The 19-year-old has played 31 senior games for the Bulldogs since breaking into the side in 2021 and is becoming an integral part of Taylor's plans.
"This level of footy has been great for me," Mimmo said.
"It's been unreal, learning the pace of the game in my role and I want to keep developing my footy and progressing to the next level.
"Last year I played a high forward role in the majority of games but this year I'm spending more time in the midfield as well.
"I'm rotating in and I've got some midfield minutes so that's really promising.
"I love getting the footy so playing that on-ball role allows me to get more into the game and showcase some more skills."
Mimmo had 18 disposals in the season-opening victory over Lavington before kicking a goal and racking up 17 touches against North Albury.
Wodonga then stunned Wangaratta to make it three wins from three and take their place at the top of the ladder.
ALSO IN SPORT
"It's been unbelievable," Mimmo said.
"We've been fortunate enough to win all of our games, we've had an unbelievable pre-season, it's been big and the boys are up and about at trainings.
"The energy's right up and we're going in with a positive mindset week to week.
"The culture at the club is the best it's ever been.
"The new recruits we've brought in have been unbelievable, they fit in so well and we've got a bunch of really good blokes.
"Matt Soroczynski is just unbelievable off the back flank, he's a great ball user with some of the best closing speed I've ever seen.
"Jack Yelland is also unbelievable and the new ruckman, Bailey Griffiths, is a superstar, he's been giving us first use all year.
"Playing against the Raiders on Anzac Day is an amazing day.
"The crowd's amazing and it's a very special atmosphere so we'll be looking to hopefully get the win and showcase our club."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.