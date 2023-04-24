Heidi Fisher is proving that age is just a number as she continues to shine on court for Albury in the Ovens and Murray A-grade.
At 39, the mid-courter may now be the elder stateswoman in Tigerland but Fisher's experience is proving vital in helping create the perfect blend for Sky Hillier's evolving outfit.
Now in her third season with the Tigers, she's lost none of her passion for the sport and is determined to help Albury climb towards a finals berth.
"This year I'm the oldest player, the veteran of the team, but what I lack in strength and fitness because of age, I hopefully make up for with a bit of experience," Fisher smiled.
"I think it's fantastic to have that mix of youth and experience.
"Everyone brings their own strength to the game and we're lucky at Tigers to have that.
"We are looking at a pretty different team this year; for the A-grade, we only have two players that are the same from last year.
"But we've got a few returning faces that have come back from not playing, people back from pregnancies, which is fantastic, and we've got some who are completely new to the area, which is really exciting as well.
"We're really lucky the girls we have picked up and the girls that are returning are great girls.
"A lot of them, two in particular, have played a lot with the Tigers so it's great to have those familiar faces back."
Fisher joined Albury in 2020, the year which was cancelled because of COVID, and couldn't be happier at the Sportsground.
"I've absolutely loved my time there," she said.
"I've got a young family and the way the Tigers support families is amazing. It really is a great atmosphere up there, especially for young kids."
Fisher and the Tigers head to Bunton Park on Anzac Day for the traditional clash with local rivals North Albury.
Ir promises to be a key game in the battle for a top-five spot and Hoppers goaler Sophia Kohlhagen is relishing both the contest and the occasion.
"It's great to be able to play on Anzac Day, to remember the Anzacs and all that they did for us," Kohlhagen said.
"To be able to play netball on a day like this is special.
"My family has connections with the Wars so we get up and march out in Walla, then head in here and play some netball."
Kohlhagen may be 17 years Fisher's junior at 22 but her role within the squad isn't dissimilar.
"I think I'm the third-eldest in the team," she laughed.
"It's really good to see the young ones come up and I suppose I am that little bit older but I'm still very new to North Albury as I've only played last season with them.
"We're all learning together, which is great.
"I'm loving O and M netball.
"It's such a different game to the Hume League, where I played previously, a lot faster and it's a good challenge.
"But some things I've kept the same.
"I do love my long-range shooting - I think it worries some people - but Em Browne and Fi Boyer, those type of people on the bench are constantly supporting, giving advice and telling me what to do - which is good, I need it.
"I never was a shooter and I just got chucked there one day.
"I decided to start shooting so I've always done that and I'll try to keep it going.
"I've been there last year and the couple of new girls we've brought in are really good.
"They've got some good speed on them and they're picking up things really quickly so I think it's exciting to see where we could go."
Winning be be sweet - but it's not the be-all and end-all.
"It's a really big honour to be able to play on Anzac Day," Fisher said.
"It's a tradition that has been around for a while with Tigers and North Albury and to be involved in that... you do the march and it puts netball and football into perspective.
"We all went to be out there and we all want to win but it's nothing compared to what those people have done for us, to allow us to be here doing those things."
