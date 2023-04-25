Recycling giant Visy has been handed responsibility to install Return and Earn machines across the North East later this year.
Visy, which has cardboard and can factories in Wodonga, will look after more than 200 units as one of three network operators, which it said would create 215 jobs and up to 500 more indirect positions to support the Victorian economy.
"Visy currently operates a cardboard, food can and advertising display manufacturing facilities in Wodonga, supporting local jobs and income. We will empower local schools, charities and sporting groups to reduce litter and fundraise for projects by establishing the most accessible scheme across Australia," Visy chief executive Mark De Wit said.
"Visy's expertise as Australia's largest processor of kerbside recycling ensures we will operate a container deposit scheme Victorians can be proud of."
Mr De Wit said Visy would be supported by Envirobank with its Return and Earn machines in Wodonga and will also manage the network across the Loddon-Mallee and Hume regions, as well as the inner north-eastern suburbs of Melbourne.
Visy is taking inquires for businesses and not-for-profit groups to act as collection point operators in the region.
"Network operators work alongside the scheme coordinator who manages the administration and finance of the scheme," Mr De Wit said.
A Victorian government spokesperson said the scheme would be Australia's most accessible with the state's 600 collection points to reduce litter by up to half.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
