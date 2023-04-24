In the Tallangatta and District league, Barnawartha and Beechworth played in a heated encounter while there were equally fiery conditions in the Hume league as Holbrook took down Howlong at home.
Catch up on the weekend results here.
Perhaps the most impressive display of dedication from the weekend was TMA CrossFit gym running a 24 hour marathon, 24 Hours of Heroes, to raise awareness and funds for returned service men and women.
IN OTHER SPORTING NEWS:
