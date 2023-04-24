The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Australian Dragon Boat Championships attracts thousands to Gateway Lakes

LH
By Layton Holley
April 24 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dragon boat racing at Gateway Lakes, Lincoln Causeway. Pictured is the Premier Open 200m heat two, in which the DBNSW Sloths won first place. Picture by James Wiltshire
Dragon boat racing at Gateway Lakes, Lincoln Causeway. Pictured is the Premier Open 200m heat two, in which the DBNSW Sloths won first place. Picture by James Wiltshire

The final day of the Australian Dragon Boat Championships wrapped up today, with over 4000 competitors from all over the country converging on the Border.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LH

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.