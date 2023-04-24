The final day of the Australian Dragon Boat Championships wrapped up today, with over 4000 competitors from all over the country converging on the Border.
Dragon Boat Victoria CEO Craig Ryan said the event went better than expected.
"The competitors have come from every state in Australia, and some even from overseas to be a part of this event," he said.
"The numbers are certainly higher than we thought, there's been plenty of spectators come from Albury Wodonga and the region, so we've seen just as many spectators as participants this year, which is phenomenal."
Warriors Albury Wodonga Dragon Boat Club President, Lisa Knight, said although the Warriors didn't bring home any silverware, the event was a great success.
"We are not here for the bling, as they say, but we are absolutely here for the camaraderie, the fitness and the friendships," she said.
Ms Knight got into dragon boat racing over 10 years ago, and said it was the unity she feels in the boat that has kept her around.
"It is the only sport where you can get exceptionally fit sitting down," she said.
"There's 22 people in a boat and everyone is in sync together, it is very much one spirit, one heart, one mind.
"All the other team sports have people in different roles, whereas here, everyone needs to be together.
"So the unification that occurs not just in your technique, but in the way you feel and engage is such a spiritual experience.
"That's what it really brings - unity - It's more than just a sport."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
