BANDITS recruit Shaquille Maharaj has cut short his tenure at the Albury-Wodonga club to return to three-on-three basketball in China.
The Bandits landed the Perth-born product from the East Perth Eagles in the NBL1 West in the offseason, but the club has agreed to release him after just six rounds.
Ahead of arriving on the Border, Maharaj spent the summer playing in China's inaugural and lucrative three-on-three league. He will return there for the league's second season.
The Bandits will now scour the domestic player market to fill the 196cm swingman's spot on the roster with the deadline for signings at the end of next month.
"We're a little bit saddened that he's left, we're back to the grindstone now and we've got to make sure we get the right person in to fill Shaq's role," Bandits coach Haydn Kirkwood said.
"That's just the way things are, unfortunately, in the international market for players. It's competitive."
Maharaj averaged 11 points and six rebounds in his six games with the Bandits, the 26-year old dividing his time between a wing and a guard role.
His best attacking performance was a 16-point and eight-rebound game in the side's close 80-70 win over Hills Hornets in round three.
"Shaq made some really good contributions on court, particularly defensively, and did some really excellent things with our junior community clinics," Kirkwood said.
"We thank him for his time and wish him all the best with his endeavours in China."
China launched its first professional three-on-three league last year, with the format growing in popularity after being included in the Olympics in 2020.
Chinese hoops icon and head of the country's basketball assocaitaion, Yao Ming, is driving the format there and hopes it will fast-track the country's overall development in the sport.
Maharaj - who comes from a high performance junior background and has also previously played overseas for Camosun College in Canada - flew out of Australia on Friday.
That left the Bandits down two regulars, Maharaj and star guard Lochlan Cummings - who was out due to a wedding commitment - against ladder leaders Centre of Excellence.
The Bandits went down 71-103 to the AIS-based side to slip to 10th but Kirkwood said his side remained optimistic about the season.
"They (Centre of Excellence) are probably the form team of the league and we're looking to bounce back strongly," he said.
"We've got three games coming up where we think we are good opportunities, starting with Penrith Panthers this week."
The Bandits return to Lauren Jackson Sports Stadium this Saturday night for the first time in over a month.
