Dad, child in car when approached by knife man at Wodonga daycare site

By Wodonga Court
Updated April 25 2023 - 9:54am, first published 8:30am
The incident allegedly took place outside the Riveriew Childcare Centre in Wodonga last year.
A man has faced court after a father and his five-year-old daughter were allegedly approached by a balaclava clad offender with a knife outside a daycare centre.

