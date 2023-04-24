Dad, child in car when approached by knife man at Wodonga daycare site

A man has faced court after a father and his five-year-old daughter were allegedly approached by a balaclava clad offender with a knife outside a daycare centre.
The incident allegedly occurred on September 12 last year after the father drove into the Riverview childcare centre on De Kerilleau Drive in Wodonga.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard the father owed a drug debt.
Jacob Symes, 20, was in a Holden Rodeo that allegedly hit the father's red Toyota Camry from behind about 10am.
Symes and a co-accused both allegedly wore black balaclavas.
The court heard Symes approached the victim' car while holding a large knife, but seemed to abandon his course of action after spotting the five-year-old girl in the vehicle.
The pair allegedly left and went back to a home on Falcon Circuit.
Police went to the home and spoke to the occupants about the incident, but nobody admitted to any involvement.
Officers received further information later in the day and seized the Holden, a number plate belonging to the victim and other items.
Symes had left and remained wanted until his arrest at a Toole Court home last week.
He had other charges pending, including an alleged incident where he approached a man outside a Wodonga Coles.
He allegedly held scissors, demanded money from the man, and swung at the victim on December 20, 2021.
The attempt to stab the victim failed and the matter was reported to police.
Senior Constable Josh Goodwin said the daycare matter was "targeted, deliberate, dangerous and violent offending".
Police believe Symes is involved in drug dealing and had struggled to locate him after the incident.
Symes' lawyer noted the knife allegation was disputed, but said the charges wouldn't necessarily lead to a jail term if they were proven.
Magistrate Ian Watkins granted bail with multiple conditions, including reporting to police three times per week.
He faces a bail review in court on Monday next week.
