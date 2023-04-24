The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Speeding driver hit 153km/h on Murray Valley Highway

By Wangaratta Court
April 25 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It beggars belief: Speeding driver hit 153km/h on Murray Valley Highway
It beggars belief: Speeding driver hit 153km/h on Murray Valley Highway

A driver who hit 153kmh on the Murray Valley Highway has been told he was lucky not to wrap his car around a gum tree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.