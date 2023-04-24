It beggars belief: Speeding driver hit 153km/h on Murray Valley Highway

A driver who hit 153kmh on the Murray Valley Highway has been told he was lucky not to wrap his car around a gum tree.
Dylan Albrecht was caught at Brimin on August 12 last year and faced Wangaratta court on Monday.
"Frankly it beggars belief you thought it was acceptable to travel at that speed on that road," magistrate Ian Watkins said, noting the road had seen a lot of trauma.
"It's not a safe road at the best of times."
He was banned from driving for one year.
