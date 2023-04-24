Sophie Panozzo is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Ebony Hoskin and Gabby Sutcliffe after being named in Cricket NSW's U19 female country squad.
Panozzo, from Kiewa, has been rewarded for her form at Belvoir and in Victorian Premier Cricket with Carlton by earning a place in the pathway squad of 19 made up of players from all across the state.
The 16-year-old is one of three Riverina players named in the squad, alongside Charlie Lamont (Leeton) and Delany Laffy (Moama).
"It means a lot," Panozzo said.
"I've put so much effort into cricket, I spent most days of the week playing or training and I'm so excited to be in there.
"I wouldn't trade it for anything.
"It's probably just down to heaps of training and hard work, in the back yard, bowling machine, we've got a little pitch set up. It's a lot of commitment; you've really got to love the sport a lot."
Throughout the summer, Panozzo trained twice a week at Belvoir, played under-16s on Friday evening and then stepped into senior cricket for the Eagles' B or C-grade on Saturday.
Sunday represented a day trip to Melbourne to play for Carlton's thirds.
"That's really given me a challenge and I feel like I've improved a lot in the past two years playing with them," she said.
"Having access to top-quality coaches has especially helped."
The Catholic College Wodonga student is a left-arm medium-fast bowler who bats right-handed in the middle to lower order.
"I just love mixing with other people and getting out there at club level, playing with mates," Panozzo said.
"Sometimes a game of cricket will go really fast but other times it'll take a bit longer, which is not always a bad thing. I just love it!"
Belvoir have nurtured Panozzo's talent with care.
"This club's been so welcoming and I've loved every bit of it," she said.
"The coaches have been amazing, I've made plenty of friends and getting out there every weekend is so good.
"I want to go all the way to national level but I'm just building on those smaller blocks right now to achieve that bigger goal."
