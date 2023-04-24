The Border Mail
Belvoir cricketer Sophie Panozzo named in U19 NSW female country state squad

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated April 24 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:30pm
Sophie Panozzo's love for cricket and hard work behind the scenes has seen her named in the U19 NSW female country state squad. Picture by James Wiltshire
Sophie Panozzo is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Ebony Hoskin and Gabby Sutcliffe after being named in Cricket NSW's U19 female country squad.

