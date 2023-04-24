Jockey Dean Holland has died after a fall from his horse during a race in Donald, police confirmed.
Holland was flown to hospital with critical injuries after the fall in the opening race of Monday's race meeting in Donald.
The jockey, 34, was thrown to the turf when his mount Headingley ducked and fell as the horses entered the straight in the three-year-old Maiden Plate.
Jockey Alana Kelly riding Time To Rumble also fell; however, she walked away from the incident.
Holland remained on the track, where paramedics treated him, before calling for an ambulance.
No other details of Holland's injuries have been made available at this stage.
Stewards abandoned the meeting.
Holland claimed victory aboard Night Passage when it stormed to a memorable victory in the Wodonga Gold Cup on November 27, 2022.
