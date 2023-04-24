The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Dean Holland was flown to hospital with critical injuries but later died

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated April 24 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockey Dean Holland has died after a fall. Picture by NONI HYETT (file)
Jockey Dean Holland has died after a fall. Picture by NONI HYETT (file)

Jockey Dean Holland has died after a fall from his horse during a race in Donald, police confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.