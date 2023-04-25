If failure is the condiment which gives success its flavour, Wangaratta Rovers are cooking up a taste sensation.
Nearly 30 years since the club's last senior Ovens and Murray football premiership, the pieces appear to be falling into place for, at the very least, another serious assault on the summit.
Reminders of the Hawks' proud history - including their seven flags during the seventies and another four from 1988-94 - are everywhere as you walk into the clubrooms and ascend the winding staircase flanked by framed photos of club legends and premiership-winning sides from days of yore.
Football operations manager Barry Sullivan, a premiership player himself, proudly points out the fabled Rob Walker on one side of the corridor and then turns to legendary coaches Bob Rose, Ken Boyd, Neville Hogan, Darryl Smith and Laurie Burt on the opposite wall before reflecting on more recent struggles at W. J. Findlay Oval.
"Wangaratta Rovers are very fortunate in that we've got a great committee and lots of good support people around the club who are prepared to pitch in and help - but that's not always been the case," Sullivan admitted.
"Back in 2018, we finished bottom of the ladder for the first time ever and it's really hard to rebound from the lowest of the lows where you're not a destination club.
"Players don't want to come because they know it's going to be hard work.
"To turn that sort of thing around is a really tough gig and that's why, when you're going well, it's really important to get everybody focused and keep the momentum going."
The Hawks didn't win a single game that year and change was needed.
"It was really tough," Sullivan said.
"We formed a bit of a steering committee and looked at what we needed to do to get us back on the right track.
"That's when we recruited Daryn Cresswell.
"I had him referred to me as a possibility after he'd left Raiders - Sam Carpenter had spoken to me a little bit about that and I rang him while he was in the UK.
"We had a number of conversations and he spoke to (wife) Jo and convinced her he'd like to give it a go.
"But no-one wants to inherit a basket case so it's a matter of doing your research, and making sure you've got the right support structures in place off the field to make sure they're not going to be tied to a sinking ship."
Coaching appointments and player recruitment, two of Sullivan's chief responsibilities, do of course play a major role in the direction a club takes but it's also the little things which make a big difference.
For most people inside the ground today, coming to W. J. Findlay Oval is a fortnightly outing but Harold Burns is here seven days a week.
"This is my 25th year here," Burns tells me in between greeting punters at the gate.
"I used to drink at the Sydney Hotel and one night, a bloke yelled at me from across the bar 'the Rovers are a bloody untidy mob!' and I thought 'why's he picking on me?'
"So the next morning I came down to have a look and found the toilet pan was chockers with leaves.
"I looked around for something to sweep them up and I've just kept going.
"I check the toilets, put the garbage bins out and then when they're emptied, I bring them in and hose them out if they need it.
"It's just something to do. I get bored at home, walking around in circles."
Burns' partner in crime this morning, Barry Henderson, won flags here during his playing career and now watches son Nic while running the can bar.
"Players will say 'we'd like to thank the volunteers because they do so much' but I think that's a throwaway line for a lot of them," Henderson said.
"Everyone says it but when push comes to shove, a lot of them don't follow through with that.
"Everyone gets scared off because they worry that if they turn up to be a volunteer, they're going to be locked in for 20 years - and that's not the case.
"You just do what you can do and the more you share it around, the easier it is."
Henderson breaks off to ask Sullivan to replace the EFTPOS machine which has suddenly stopped working before he continues.
"This place brings people together from all walks of life.
"It doesn't matter whether you're a young kid at primary school trying to play thirds or the owner of one of the biggest businesses in Wangaratta, the whole community benefits because everyone's involved.
"You read all this stuff about how sport's good for the soul, good for keeping people out of trouble and it's true. If you see people stepping out of line, you can bring them back a bit whereas if they're doing their own thing, who's there to help them?"
Hoping harder for a win than anyone today is young Will McCarthy, who's about to become the 789th player to make his senior debut for the Rovers.
Eric Cornelius has been asked to present McCarthy with his jumper.
"I'm not going to make a big deal of it," Cornelius tells me.
"Just well done, congratulations and after today you can tell everybody 'I played for the Wangaratta Rovers.'
"I'm pretty sure the young kids do understand.
"I was invited to talk to the players before a very important game a few years ago, I sat on a chair and they all gathered around and I reminded them of the history and what's expected of them.
"They went out onto the ground and they won and I was pretty proud."
As the first bounce draws closer, preparations must be ramping up for team manager Tim Gerrish.
But with trainers, runners and water boys in place, team sheets printed and the relevant paperwork in the hands of the umpires, Gerrish appears to have everything under control.
"They look after me pretty well, they don't make the job too onerous," he smiled.
"I get here pretty early because my daughter plays netball so I watch her for a bit and then an hour or so before the game, I'll double-check the team with the coach.
"I really enjoy being part of it.
"We had a very close win over Wangaratta in round one and the reporter from O&M Live couldn't even fit in the rooms because it was so jam-packed.
"The noise and the feeling was really good.
BEHIND THE SCENES - IN CASE YOU MISSED THEM:
"There's a lot of young people out on the field playing footy or netball and it's about enjoying the development of those young people and interacting with all ages.
"Sometimes there are issues but I think Rovers are doing it really well; we've got a really good strong club here."
Co-president Wendy Lester has helped steer those improvements in the four years since she left her post as an AFL Commissioner and teamed up with Wally Pasquali at the head of the Hawks.
"I wanted to take more of a hands-on role," Lester said.
"I knew they were struggling a bit so thought I'd come on board and there's been a massive difference from when I first got here, bottom of the ladder.
"Daryn Cresswell was absolutely amazing for our club, he made us competitive again and we owe a lot to him.
"It's easier to sell the club to players, sponsors and volunteers now.
"We're in a pretty good spot at the moment, which is great, but it's taken a lot of hard work to get here.
"It's important for us to create a good culture for our club.
"The two football clubs we have in our town are amazing, what they do for the community.
"It brings juniors through and develops them into really good citizens.
"Of course, that premiership is what we're all aiming for.
"I'm as competitive as anyone and that's what drives us every day.
"It would be amazing but we've got a long way to go."
Success on the netball court may be further off.
"We're still in the developing stage," administrator Sandy Newman said.
"In a small town like Wangaratta and with the Ovens and King as the outlying competition, it's really hard to recruit new players.
"There might be some really exceptional players out in those other leagues but they love their club and their community so it's hard to drag them here.
"They're good enough to play Ovens and Murray but you just can't seem to entice them.
"It makes it very challenging."
Out of nowhere, A-grade coach Gracie Reid comes flying towards us courtside, desperately flinging herself at a bouncing ball and doing incredibly well to keep it in play.
"When I moved to Melbourne for university, I didn't play much netball because they don't have the same family focus as we do here, you just go and play," Reid said.
"I appreciate it so much more now.
"You don't realise how much the supporters make a difference on game day, going from playing Wednesdays in Melbourne to playing here on Saturday.
"Everyone's like 'what are you doing on Saturday?' and you're going to play football or netball, that's just what you do.
"I love being back in this country community vibe, which Melbourne lacks."
Stawell Gift winner Bella Pasquali is warming up with her 17-and-under team-mates under the watchful eye of coach Lisa Beck.
"I played here when netball was first introduced into the O and M in 1993," Beck said.
"There were only two grades back then but now we've got 15s and well as 17s and it's great for the girls to have a pathway to come through and hopefully go further in the senior ranks.
"There's a really good vibe around the place.
"All the coaches are giving it 100 percent and there may not be so much success just yet but we're building towards that with a lot of good juniors."
In the shadow of Norm Minns Oval next door, it's impossible to ignore the elephant in the room as the fallout from the O and M stripping neighbours Wangaratta of their 2022 football premiership continues.
"What the AFL and the powers-that-be have to realise is we're volunteers," Rick Marklew says of his involvement with monitoring Rovers' adherence to the salary cap.
"You've only got to look at what happened over the road and I know the guys who do that stuff over there and they're great people.
"I know they're cracking down on every club who's successful and rightly so, you've got to play by the rules, but we're all volunteers and we shouldn't be put under that much pressure.
"It's a $28,000 fine, the loss of the first two games and the loss of a premiership, that's massive.
"It's the biggest story in country footy this year and it will be for years to come."
Three generations of Marklews have already been involved with the Hawks and Rick's son Alex looks determined to extend that extraordinary dynasty, kicking four goals in today's thrilling seven-point win over fellow finals contenders Lavington.
"I'm proud of what my grandfather and father achieved here, I'm proud of what I've done at the footy club and I love watching Alex play now," Marklew said.
"Maybe one day he'll produce some offspring and they'll represent the club as well. It's very important to keep that blood line going."
Sullivan and coach Sam Murray share an embrace as the post-match celebrations begin. Something is cooking at the Wangaratta Rovers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.