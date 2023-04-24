As dawn loomed on Anzac day morning, what looked like an army of a thousand people marched in silence towards the Wodonga cenotaph.
Faces, some wrinkled with age and some young and glowing with curiosity, turned silently toward the podium where Wodonga RSL president Jamie Wolf took the stand.
He recounted the events of that morning, 108 years ago on the beach of Gallipoli, when thousands of New Zealand and Australian troops stormed the beach and endured the rain of fire falling down from the cliffs, lighting up the morning darkness like so many stars in the sky.
"The Anzacs held that enemy on that crucial first day and night," Mr Wolf said. "From this day we remember with pride their courage, compassion and comradeship. We remember what they accomplished for Australia and indeed for the freedom of mankind.
"As we pause on Anzac Day, we turn our minds to war and conflict's enormous cost and the toll it takes, not only on those who fall, but on all those who serve."
This Anzac day marks 70 years since the armistice that ended the Korean War, a bloody conflict where 17,000 Australians served and 340 lost their lives.
It also marks the 50 years since the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War, where 60,000 Australians served, more than 3000 were wounded, and 523 were killed.
Colonel Clare Kellaway, commander joint logistics unit Victoria, spoke about what Anzac Day means to her.
"It's about the legacy of the Anzacs, and the values that we carry through in our service today, especially given the contemporary challenges that we have," she said.
"I think it is now part of our national identity, ingrained within us, and in this region particularly over recent years we've seen the community rally together and support each other through bushfires, floods and the pandemic, so every day we see the Anzac spirit, not just within our armed forces but all across the community, and I think they are great ideals for a nation to aspire to."
Senator for Victoria Bridget McKenzie was also in attendance, remarked on the number of young faces in the crowd.
"It is great to see so many young people here, being taught that the values of the Anzacs are timeless, and are as much needed now in the challenges of the 21st century as they were 108 years ago," she said.
"Today is a day of great pride, it's a day of reflection of how precious our democracy and freedom is."
In the silence that lingered over the crowd like a dense fog, the trumpet played the last post as the rising sun cast a violet glow over the cenotaph, calling forth the beginning of a new day.
After the ceremony, as jets flew over the congregation, Wodonga RSL President Jamie Wolf reflected on how important it was to pass the Anzac values to the next generation.
"This is the first year we have been able to have a full service COVID free, and you can see a lot more people have come along," he said.
"To see the younger generation attend as well, and see the enthusiasm on their faces, makes me think the future is in good hands.
"They are going to be the custodians moving forward, so it's very important we educate them and bring them to events like this.
"It's so important that we keep the Anzac spirit alive, because eventually the guys who fought in Vietnam, WW2 or Korea are not going to be here, so it's important we have events like this to reinforce the Anzac values and make sure they are past on."
