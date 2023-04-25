AN Upper Murray charity is inching closer to having a permanent home after a three-year battle.
Corryong FoodShare Services has operated from the Corryong Scout Hall for the past 18 years on the proviso it would move out should the Scouts need it back.
The Scouts reformed in early 2020.
Corryong FoodShare Services spokeswoman Pastor Carol Allen said they now hoped to be in their new home by mid-winter.
"The foundations have been done and we will have a crane lift the transportable building into place in the next week or two," she said.
"We are hoping to be in by July."
Ultimately, the hall had to be demolished due to the excessive cost to repair white ant damage and replace the foundations.
Corryong FoodShare bought a transportable building from Cleanaway Albury in November 2021, which would finally be relocated to the site at 60-62 Harris Street.
Mrs Allen said demand for services post-bushfires and pandemic was still high owing to the economic climate.
"We have 150 on our books and deliver 120 food parcels every fortnight," Mrs Allen said.
"Everybody is struggling; especially young families and people on a single pension who are having to pay half of their pension in rent."
The new venue would have an office for financial counsellors and similar services.
